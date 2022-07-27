ST. CLEMENT—It was a full day of fun, food, and friendship, as hundreds gathered for the 101st St. Clement Knights of Columbus Picnic.

Saturday started out hot and humid and stayed that way. Luckily, the large trees on the KOC grounds kept the blistering sun off the children working hard to win prizes at the kid’s games. The ring toss and racing pigs were two of the favorites. And if the little ones needed to burn some energy, a bounce house provided the perfect outlet.

