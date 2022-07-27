ST. CLEMENT—It was a full day of fun, food, and friendship, as hundreds gathered for the 101st St. Clement Knights of Columbus Picnic.
Saturday started out hot and humid and stayed that way. Luckily, the large trees on the KOC grounds kept the blistering sun off the children working hard to win prizes at the kid’s games. The ring toss and racing pigs were two of the favorites. And if the little ones needed to burn some energy, a bounce house provided the perfect outlet.
Inside the main hall, the air conditioner was working overtime. An all-you-can-eat fried chicken meal had everyone happy. Deserts were piled high and made the perfect finish for a great dinner. If anyone walked away hungry, it was their own fault.
A beer garden for the older folks provided live music in the evening. There were also a few games of chance and quilt raffles.
Out on the baseball field a fun game of slip-and-slide kickball was underway. Kiddie wading pools stood in for the first, second and third bases with long plastic runners between them. It looked as though many of the players were more interested in sliding into base rather than scoring for their team. The water made running the bases a challenge, but that made the game ever more fun those slipping and sliding.
The picnic is one of the bigger fundraisers the Knights of Columbus holds during the year. Money from this and other fundraisers are used for maintenance on their grounds or donated to various charities.
Of course, they also donate to the St. Clement Catholic Church for its programs.
Wayne Korte and Fred Teppen were selling tickets for the kid’s games. They said they were getting a lot of people eager to play the games. Knights of Columbus is a non-profit organization that raises funds for various charities.
“It’s been going pretty good,” Korte said about ticket sales. He met one youngster who had scoured his whole house to find all the spare change in order to buy game tickets.
Candidates for the upcoming election were also given a chance to provide their platforms during the event.
Often overlooked, but not unappreciated are the numerous volunteers who make the picnic such a well-run and well-attended function. Hours spent cooking over hot oil or scooping out mounds of mashed potatoes, these people put in the effort to make sure everyone has a good time and a good meal no matter the temperature or the number of people who show up to enjoy the day.
