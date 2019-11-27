Recent memorial gifts to the Clarksville Greenwood Cemetery Fund include the following:
In memory of Richard Cottrell, given by Leah Erbe. In memory of Anne Beauchamp, given by John and Naomi Lewellen, Rex and Martha Hipes and Catherine Baumgarth. In memory of Betty Lemon, given by John and Todd Seward and Rex and Martha Hipes. In memory of Bob Scott, given by Bob and Linda Frank. In memory of Betty Allen, given by Bob and Linda Frank and Marilyn Johnson. In memory of Richard Hill, given by Steve and Mary Jones, Dr. Sarah Spencer, Francis and Mary Luke, Melva Lovell, Debby Woodward, William and Donna Lamme, Debra Canfield, Randy Snell and Rex and Martha Hipes. In memory of Dale McMahill, given by Randy and Mary Lovell, Melva Lovell, Rex and Martha Hipes and Alice Mosquera. In memory of Jim Hitchner, given by Verna Kent, Melva Lovell and Francis and Mary Luke. In memory of Don Mirick, given by Bob and Linda Frank. In memory of Devoid and Florence Mitchell, Sidney Mitchell and Ed Bryant and family, given by David and Janice Robinson. In memory of Bouyea family, given by Carol Bouyea. In memory of John Crisan, given by Rex and Martha Hipes. In memory of Kathleen Swarnes, given by Rex and Martha Hipes. In memory of Jim Grimm, given by Rex and Martha Hipes and Melva Lovell. In memory of Shirley Buckley, given by Dale and Gail Miller.
Donation to the Star Project, given by Jim Jeans.
Donations towards setting Civil War stones, given by Herb Everett, Mike and Janet Bankhead, Dennis and Tina Markwarth, Doug and Kristy Sisco, Randy Snell, Wayne Warren, Alice Rodhouse, Larry Wright, Helen Mirick and Davey and Laura Robinson.
The Greenwood Cemetery Committee accepts memorials and donations throughout the year. These should be sent to Melva Lovell, P.O. Box 315, Clarksville, MO 63336
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.