EOLIA – Annie N. Rudd, who recently celebrated her 107th birthday, was born in 1913 in Prairieville, Mo., which was located outside of Eolia. Her mother, Mrs. Lula Bell Thomas, was a seamstress and a stay-at-home mom. Frederick Thomas, her father, worked on farms in the area. She was the second of five children.
She must have been quite adventurous in her younger days, as she had her own car and when she did not take the train, she drove from Eolia to Jefferson City to attend Lincoln University. She received her teaching certificate and taught in a one-room schoolhouse in the Old Knob area for some years. Some of her students may still live in the Pike County area.
She married Charles W. Rudd in 1937. They had been married for 49 years when he died in 1986. Nine children were raised on their property near Eolia. Three died earlier—Marjorie, Frederick, and Joyce. Six are living and enjoy visiting her. Her grandchildren and great grand children are heirs to a rich history. She is still quite a hoot!
Listening to the radio, gospel music, having scripture read to her, watching the “Price is Right,” sleeping, and eating are some of her favorite pastimes. As a former pianist and choir leader, music is still a large part of her life. She learned to play the piano at a young age and continued to play for her church, Mt. Ayre Baptist Church, and many of the area churches in Pike County until she was 90.
She had a delightful time celebrating her 107th birthday. A big thank you for the thoughts, cards, calls, and well wishes.
