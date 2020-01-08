VFW Post 4610 Commander Herbert Everett, along with Auxiliary Members Joanne Hammuck and Amy Cooke and youth members John and Grace Cooke and Alicia Harry visited area nursing homes on Friday, Dec. 18, where they distributed cookies and sang a Christmas carol to the veterans.They visited Maple Grove and Lynn Heritage House. Their plan is to visit the other nursing homes at a later date that are in the area. Courtesy photo
