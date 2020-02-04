The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced the opening of a new playground at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center. The playground is the result a grant received by the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee (a 501c3 Corps of Engineer partner) from the Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District Region G that is funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and is governed by county commissioners from seven counties, including Ralls County Commissioner, Wiley Hibbard. Administration for the District is provided by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments located in Perry, Missouri.
"The district was thrilled to take part in adding a Recycled Playground to the Mark Twain Lake Area." says Ashley Long, District Planner for the Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District. A majority of the playground components and fall surface material is made of recycled metals and tires.
The grant received from the Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District was for $38,900.00. Additional funding was provided by the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Committee, visitor donations and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center is located on Rt. J just south of the Clarence Cannon Dam. If you'd like more information, please feel free to email marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil or call 573.565.2112.
