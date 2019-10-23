LOUISIANA – Charlie and Mary Perkins of Trailerman Trailers present a check for their matching challenge issued at the Buffalo Township United Fund's (BTUF) recent Farm to Table Dinner fundraiser. The dinner, held on Friday, Oct. 4, was again a sold out, successful event. As a result of the Perkins' generous support, BTUF was able to achieve their 2019 fundraising goal which will go to help support 14 recipient agencies serving Louisiana and the surrounding area.
