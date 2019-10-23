Perkins and BTUF

Left to right, Charlie Perkins, Walter Logan, BTUF board president, Mary Perkins and the Perkins' dog Fonzie in the foreground.

 Courtesy photo

LOUISIANA – Charlie and Mary Perkins of Trailerman Trailers present a check for their matching challenge issued at the Buffalo Township United Fund's (BTUF) recent Farm to Table Dinner fundraiser. The dinner, held on Friday, Oct. 4, was again a sold out, successful event.  As a result of the Perkins' generous support, BTUF was able to achieve their 2019 fundraising goal which will go to help support 14 recipient agencies serving Louisiana and the surrounding area. 

