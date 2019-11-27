Louisiana – The new Louisiana Community Christmas Tree was placed at the corner of 4th Street and Georgia on Thursday, Nov. 21. The new tree is a result of a fund raising effort conducted by the members of the Louisiana Community Betterment Association.
“We wanted to give our community something fun and exciting to celebrate our community and give us all a boost of enthusiasm,” said Diana Huckstep, LCBA chair. “Things are on an upswing in our community with the opening of the new bridge and the coming of the new Georgia Street corridor. Our new tree just adds another spark of positivity.”
Plans have been made to host an “official” Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the end of the Lighted Christmas Parade. Parade line up will begin at 5 p.m. at Sunset Park. The Parade will begin at 6 p.m. from the Sunset Park location and proceed down Georgia Street to 4th Street, where it will end. The lighting of the tree will take place immediately following the parade.
Applications for the parade can be obtained by calling Diana Huckstep at 314-640-4420 or by emailing lmocombtrmt@yahoo.com. Applications can also be obtained from the Chamber of Commerce office. Parade applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Chamber office. The Chamber office is located inside City Hall, 2nd Floor, suite 207. A mail receptacle is available if no one is in the office.
After the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, visits with Santa will be held at the 4th Street Events Center. There will be “pop-up” vendors on hand for refreshments and to give everyone a chance to do some fun Christmas shopping. Adding to the festivities of the evening, there will be strolling Carolers, a Handbell Choir and photo ops.
“Everywhere I go in the community, folks are excited," Huckstep said.
"When we began talking about the new tree, the idea of having a beautiful tree to light up our downtown business district was exciting," Huckstep said,\. "then we began to form a plan to have a real "Hallmark" kind of Christmas to really celebrate the season. In the process, we have developed a full schedule of events. There are fun things for the kiddos and adults alike. We hope folks will enjoy being involved in the planned activities.”
To make a donation for the tree, to get more information or for applications, please contact Diana Huckstep at 314-640-4420 or Kristal Pitzer at the Chamber of Commerce at 573-231-4477.
