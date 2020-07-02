Social distancing is strongly encouraged
LOUISIANA—Some people may have thought that the annual 4th of July fireworks show at the riverfront was going to be canceled because of the pandemic, but the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce knew it would go on.
How it would go on and what kind of restrictions would be in place; those kinds of things were still up in the air until just last week when the official announcement was made.
“We weren’t debating on whether or not to have the show,” said Letisha Washington, with the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, “we were debating on how to do it safely.
“We are encouraging people to follow social distancing guidelines as much as possible,” said Washington. “If they do decide to be outside, please wear masks,” she said, “and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.”
There will be parking down at the shoreline, she added, especially for those who are elderly or sick.
“If you are sick,” she said, “or have some underlying conditions, please stay in your vehicle.”
Because of these restrictions, she noted, there won’t be any other activities or vendors at the riverfront this year.
She also wanted to remind residents that the fireworks show can only be put on through the generous donations by the public.’
“This year, we’re a little behind on fundraising,” she said, “because of the COVID-19 pandemic they could not do their normal fundraising, such as setting up at the four-way stops in town.
“Any donations would be greatly appreciated,” she added. The Chamber of Commerce has a Paypal account, so people can donate online if they would like to. “Or they can mail in checks to he Chamber office, if that’s what they want to do.” She noted that she would even be happy to come to the donor if they don’t feel comfortable with any of the other donation routes. All they have to do is message her through the Chamber Facebook page and let her know.
According to the Chamber’s Facebook page there are collection jars at area businesses for the fireworks show. The Chamber is located at 202 S. 3rd Street, Suite 207, Louisiana, Mo. 63353. The Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/LouisianaChamberofCommerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.