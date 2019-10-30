LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Community Betterment Farmers Market closed it’s 2019 season on Oct. 16.
“We had a fantastic market this year despite the damp weather and a few strong storms that moved through the area during operating hours,” said Diana Huckstep, LCBA chair.
The market opened on May 8, and ran every Wednesday through Oct. 16.
Original plans were to close the market on Oct. 9 but several of the vendors had produce still available, so the decision was made to keep the market open one more week.
“Vendors and customers were great this year and we want to thank each and everyone who came to our market. It is because of all of them that we have such a great market. We are fortunate that our market grows every year,” said Huckstep. “We look forward to welcoming our vendors and customers back next year!”
