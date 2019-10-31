The Louisiana Lions Club re-dedicated the upgraded E.R. "Tippy" Asquith gazebo along the Louisiana riverfront Oct. 19.
Lions member Joe Asquith and his brother rebuilt the structure in honor of their father.
The original gazebo was put up in 1993, just in time for the greatest flood in Louisiana’s history. It survived numerous additional inundations over the years before the Asquiths decided to renovate it.
The gazebo is a popular gathering place throughout much of the year. It is dedicated to the people of Louisiana and to the memory of Tippy, who was heavily involved in Lions Club activities over three decades.
