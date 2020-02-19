CLARKSVILLE – The Clarksville Garden Club is hosting a program on the successful care and maintenance of the eastern bluebird.
The program will be held in the sanctuary of the First Christian Church in Eolia, 213 N. Main on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. The program is being sponsored by the North American Bluebird Society and is open to public.
The program instructor will be Joe Pridgeon. Joe and his wife, Linda, are members of the North American Bluebird Society and are well versed in the care and maintenance of the Eastern Bluebird population. The Pridgeons have several Bluebird trails on their property and were instrumental in the construction of several other Bluebird trails around the area.
This program is designed to instruct and improve anyone’s ability to conserve the bluebird population throughout North America. Anyone with access to rural or semi-rural property can take simple steps to put up nestboxes that help the troubled bluebird in its struggle for survival.
The Clarksville Garden Club looks forward to bringing this program to as many folks as possible. For more information or if you have questions about the program, please contact Joe Pridgeon at 573-754-0243.
