Family of Alan Hurd is grateful for a community that cares
BOWLING GREEN—Alan Hurd was recently diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer. His sister, Jessica McCormick, said she is so impressed with how the people of Bowling Green have come together to help Alan. Woods Smoked Meats set up a fundraiser last Wednesday, offering “The Alan Hurd Special,” a porkburger with pasta salad.
A second iteration of the fundraiser takes place today, Wednesday, Aug. 11, McCormick said. She was at Woods Smoked Meats during the lunch rush to lend support to the staff at the store, and thank them for all they were doing to help her brother.
Alan was home resting, McCormick said, because he had just finished radiation treatment and starts chemo next week.
“It went as well as could be expected,” she said about Alan’s treatment. He was also forced to stay at home because of COVID, she added, otherwise, she’s sure he would have made an appearance to thank everyone himself.
“We were all shocked with the diagnosis,” McCormick said. Her brother is only 41 years old.
Even with all that was happening to her brother, McCormick was able to smile looking around the Woods Smoked Meats shop, know what they did and what the community was doing to help Hurd and his family fight this battle.
“Today has been amazing,” she said. “I don’t know the whole count, but they say it’s up there.”
Susan Bolton, who handles myriad duties at Woods said they were happy to help. Her husband, Steve, the manager of the facility, said Alan was a regular customer, and his favorite meal was the porkburger with pasta salad, which is why they made it the special for the fundraiser.
Susan added that some of Alan’s family members reached out to them to see if Woods could donate, “and it just went from there.”
“We have anonymous donors matching what we sold today,” Susan said. “We’re also encouraging businesses (in Bowling Green chip in with funds for each burger meal sold.) If they want to do 10 cents on a burger—nothing is too small or too big. Individuals or groups of people could do it too, if they want.”
Steve said he believes they sold almost 500 burgers during the fundraiser, and they’re hoping to do more for the next one.
Susan said they also set out a bucket on the counter to collect money from people who were not buying the special. They’re going to keep it out there through the next fundraiser.
They are also taking orders for the T-shirts that were made to help as part of the fundraiser. On the front is says, “Cancer Can Buck Off.” Hurd is an avid hunter and the shirt depicts a bow-hunter on the front. The back says, “Team Alan.”
McCormick said her brother’s employer, True Manufacturing, and his coworkers there have been amazing, too. They did a T-shirt and band fundraiser for Alan.
McCormick said Deter’s Signs Co. and T-shirt Shop made the T-shirts.
Steve became part owner of Woods after the former owner, Ed Woods, sold the business to a group of investors in November last year. Steve has been with the business for 25 years. They are still attending shows with their products and have sent a couple of hams to the state fair for judging.
McCormick runs Jess Right Cleaners, a cleaning business. She was offering delivery service for those who wanted to buy the Alan Hurd Special but couldn’t take the time to drive over to the deli. She had decorated her business van with information about the fundraiser and how to contact Woods if they wanted to order ahead of time. People can also order ahead of time and pick up the burgers later.
McCormick said her brother is always out helping someone.
“He never tells anybody, no,” she added, “unless he’s hunting. Nothing interferes with hunting.”
She was so impressed with how the community came together to support Alan. It shows what a small community can do, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.