ANNADA – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were honored to welcome mobility and visually impaired hunters back to Clarence Cannon National Wildlife Refuge for the 10th annual hunt. Eight hunters and their assistants gathered at the refuge Oct. 25 - 27 for a weekend of deer hunting. Qualified hunters submitted their applications to the Annada, Missouri-based office during the summer, and nine applicants were selected through a lottery drawing.
Community partners supported these hunters by providing food and supplies for the event. Monty’s Bar-B-Que of Troy provided lunch throughout the weekend. The Pike County Twin Rivers Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited gave each hunter a Whitetails Unlimited hat and hunting knife. Magruder Construction Co. of Troy supplied each hunter with snacks and a hat. Eagle Outfitters of Louisiana provided water and t-shirts, while Wood’s Smoked Meats of Bowling Green offered each hunter a processing discount on deer harvested during the managed hunt.
“The hunters are always appreciative of the tremendous support shown by our community partners. They commented throughout the weekend about the delicious food and the items they received in their gift bags. We are very thankful to these partners for helping make it such a memorable weekend!” commented Christina Hays, Administrative Support Assistant at Clarence Cannon National Wildlife Refuge.
Over the three day hunt, three antlered and five antler-less deer were harvested in total. Even though not every hunter harvested a deer, all participants saw deer and plan to apply again next year. Many consider the weekend successful not only because of the deer harvested, but because of the camaraderie, support and appreciation for wildlife they experienced throughout the weekend. Through mobility and visually impaired hunts, many friendships have formed and hunters look forward to seeing one another each deer season.
Three additional mobility and visually impaired hunters will join the Missouri Department of Conservation managed deer hunt at the refuge early next year, Jan. 4 and 5, 2020. Learn more about Missouri Department of Conservation hunting opportunities. Anyone wishing to become a partner for future hunts may contact the Refuge by calling 573-847-2333.
