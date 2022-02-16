Members of Clarkville’s VFW Post 4610 learned about heart health Sunday afternoon as part of their meeting.
Patricia Powelson, with Pike County Memorial Hospital, came to speak with the members as a tie in to February’s Heart Health Month.
Powelson said heart disease is the No. 1 killer of people in the U.S. according to the American Heart Association.
“It kills more people than cancer,” she noted.
She added that there are several risk factors for strokes everyone should be made aware of, she explained.
• High blood pressure.
• High cholesterol.
• Heart disease.
• Diabetes.
• Smoking.
• Heavy alcohol use.
• Physical inactivity and obesity.
• Atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat).
• Family history of stroke.
She asked the audience to learn the warning signs of stroke by remembering a memory meme: FAST.
Look at a person’s face, if the muscles in the face droop or the person has an uneven smile, he or she could be having a stroke. If he or she has weakness or numbness in their arm, that is another sign of stroke. If the person has slurred speech or becomes difficult to understand, he or she could be having a stroke.
Time is of the essence when someone is having a stroke, Powelson said. Call 911 and get the person to the emergency room. The faster the person gets help, the better their chance of recovery.
Some of these factors can be worked on. She implored people who are under a doctor’s care and are taking medicine for their heart, to continue taking it.
“What happens,” she said, “is people start feeling better and forget to take their medicine or feel that they don’t need it.” Others may have a problem affording the medicine they need.
Powelson said according to statistics, at least half the people who should be taking medication for their hearts don’t do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.