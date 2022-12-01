The sky was overcast and the roads still damp from an overnight rain, but that did little to deter the 223 walkers, trotters and runners during the Pike County Health Department’s 4th Annual Thanksgiving 5K Turkey Trot.
Registration opened at 7 a.m. in the Bowling Green High School auditorium. The participants were showing up in small groups. Some looked eager to be there, ready to run or walk the 5K. Others, however, looked as though someone had dragged them out of a nice, warm bed, on a holiday, to make them exercise outside in the cold. Still, by 8 a.m., the official start time, everyone was smiling and ready to race.
The annual 5K is a fundraiser for the Pike County Health Department. The money is used to offset the costs of helping those who can’t afford the services offered by the PCHD.
One of the first families to show up were eager for the challenge the Turkey Trot offered—a winding course through downtown Bowling Green. Kelly Grote was there with her daughter, Erin Varner and Erin’s children, Savannah and Mackenzie. They all thought it was a great idea to come out and participate in the run/walk. Plus, by pre-burning their calories for the day, they could have more pie later after their Thanksgiving dinner.
People were encouraged to come in their best turkey costume, but it seemed as though only two sisters—Betty and Elizabeth Trower—made that commitment.
This was their first Turkey Trot, but they said they run together a lot, but not in races, unless they’re fun races, such as the PCHD Turkey Trot, then, they’re all-in.
The PCHD staff on hand to help with registration and monitor the race, were really happy with the turnout. Last year, at about the same time, 188 people had registered ahead of time. They were also looking for more people to sign up onsite as it got closer to the start time.
Even though PCHD staff had marked the course, there was a lead car and a follow vehicle, as well as a member of the Bowling Green Police Department ready to help with guiding the participants through the course.
There was plenty of water, bananas and energy bars on hand to help hydrate and fuel or refuel the runners before and after their trot through town. The breakfast was sponsored by Wade Gamm Distribution and the water station was sponsored by Two Scoops Ice Cream and Backdoor Brink Oven Pizza. At the registration area, they were also taking donations for the Hope Center. Those who donated to the center were put in a raffle for some extra prizes.
Medals were given for the first-place male and female runners. Coming in way ahead of the other runners was Ben Walker with a time of 21:15. He won last year’s Turkey Trot as well. This year, he said, he had to contend with a bloody nose about 1 mile into the route. The first female runner, who came in about a minute after Walker, was Julia Fischer. And not too long after they finished, the first kid arrived—14-year-old Katherine Truetken.
There were plenty of cheers from those who didn’t run as the participants came around the last bend in the parking lot and crossed the finish line.
