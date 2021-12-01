5K is third one for PCHD
BOWLING GREEN—What better way to balance out a day of feasting and visiting with family than a brisk 5K run through the middle of town? For more than 200 people, it was the perfect start to their Thanksgiving Day.
Those who signed up to run in the Pike County Health Department’s 3rd Annual 5K Turkey Trot by Oct. 29, made them eligible to receive an event hoodie with the Turkey Trot logo. Almost 200 people had signed up early, making the Bowling Green High School auditorium where everyone gathered before the run awash in a sea of bright orange hoodies and T-shirts. Having the hoodies on was probably a good idea. Outside it was in the upper 20s with a good breeze going. And even though traffic was light, the roads were not closed for the trot, though the runners and walkers did have lead and follow cars, plus a Bowling Green Police Department patrol car to help out when needed.
The annual 5K is a fundraiser for the Health Department. The money is used to offset the costs of helping those who can’t afford the services offered through the PCHD.
There was plenty of water, bananas and energy bars on hand to help hydrate and fuel or refuel the runners before and after their trot through town. At the registration area, they were also taking donations for the Hope Center. Those who donated to the center were put in a raffle for some extra prizes.
Staying warm inside the auditorium until the start of the Turkey Trot were Lori Hill along with Blake and Carson Hill. Joining them for the morning event was Cadence Clover. Even though they came as a group, Carson said he would be blazing the trail, while his mom, Lori, would make sure everyone made it back to the finish line. Blake said he would be giving his brother a challenge on the run.
Instructions for the run were simple: Stay on the designated route (there were signs all around town pointing out the right way to go), go home, eat lots of turkey and then take a nap. A lot of the runners looked as though they were eager to get to the nap part of the instructions.
Even though the sun was shining, the cold breeze kept the temperature low. Right at 8 a.m., the runners took off at a fast sprint. Behind them were the trotters, and behind them were the walkers. There were even a few strollers mixed in with the walkers. A few people also brought their dogs for a brisk morning walk among friends.
Medals were given for the first-place male and female runners. Coming in way ahead of the other runners was Ben Walker with a time of 20:20. The first female runner and third-place overall was Elizabeth Stapelton.
Angela Matlock was especially proud of her daughter, Mallory, who clocked 8-minute miles for most of the course. The two came running in not long after the winning runners.
“I was pretty impressed,” Angela said. “That first mile she (Mallory) was running an 8:03 pace. It was her first 5K.”
Well-wishers gathered at various points along the course and at the finish line to cheer on the runners and walkers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.