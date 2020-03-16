Louisiana schools will not return from spring break until April 6, R-II district superintendent Todd Smith announced Monday, March 16.
The decision was made following a meeting with the Pike County Health Department about COVID-19, a virus that has already prompted school closures in the St. Louis area and across Illinois. A letter sent to district parents is copied below.
BONCL R-X school district will stay in session through its scheduled spring break, which starts Thursday, March 19. That break will then be extended until April 6.
Clopton will also be closed starting March 19, with classes tentatively set to resume April 6.
All Pike County districts will be closed through that date, per an announcement by Bowling Green R-I superintendent Matthew Frederickson.
Following this morning's meeting with the Pike County Health Department regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), it has been decided that it is in the best interest of our students, staff, and community to close the Louisiana RII School District from March 23 through April 3, 2020. At this time, subject to further review as time gets closer, classes will be set to resume on April 6. All extracurricular activities and facility usage will also be canceled until further notice.
We want staff to focus on students, their own families, and staying healthy themselves. Staff will continue to ensure students have access to instructional resources and food. We are still developing the logistics of those plans, but we will use all communication channels to alert families about how to take advantage of these resources in the coming days and weeks. We will provide frequent updates via the District web site, texts, emails, and social media. The deep cleaning and sanitation process in all District buildings that began last week will continue during the closure.
There are many questions about the next steps, schedules, and support. I assure you that our team is working diligently to prepare and move forward in the best way possible. As we continue to plan, information will be forthcoming. We are working on at-home activities and the processes available to put these in the hands of each student. In addition to the alternative methods of instruction, the District is working on ways to make take-out meals available. More information will be provided in the next few days.
In the meantime, please follow the advice of our health officials: Practice proper handwashing and social distancing, but also be mindful that our children look to us for guidance. Model calm behavior and help reassure them that the adults in their lives are doing everything in their power to keep them safe.
Thank you for your partnership and thank you for being an unbelievably supportive community. Your trust means a great deal to our staff and administrators, and we are confident that we will get through this challenging time together.
Sincerely,
Dr. Todd Smith
