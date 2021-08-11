BOWLING GREEN—Pike County Coroner Chris Stark lost his battle with COVID Monday.
Stark, 57, was given a police escort to the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home where arrangements are being made for his service and burial.
Stark, who has lived in Pike County his entire life, was a first responder early in his career, always working for his community.
He started out on an ambulance in 1991 as an EMT. From there he worked at the hospital in Pike County until 2012. After that, Stark worked at the Pike Medical Clinic, off and on for 11 years. He also worked in a pharmacy.
When he recently ran for re-election, he said, “I always felt that I wanted to give back to my community. And that meant being there for the families that lost their loved ones.”
At first, he said, he wasn’t sure how he was going to do the job of being there for the families “because I’m just so softhearted.” But you learn how to deal with it. “You cry with them,” he said. “God has done an amazing thing with me,” he said. “I have learned to deal with it and go on.”
Jesse Outlaw is putting together an event for Stark this Friday, Aug. 13—fire departments, ambulance services police and sheriff departments and first responders will light up Louisiana with red and blue. Meet at Louisiana High School at 6 p.m., and cruise the town and light it up in memory of Chris Stark.
A service will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Pike County Fairground.
