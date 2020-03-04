LOUISIANA – Pike County Memorial Hospital will begin installing loop monitors on-site sometime in March, the PCMH board was told at its Thursday, Feb. 27 meeting.
Dr. Arun Venkat, of the PCMH cardiology department, will be installing the devices, which record heart rhythms, as an out-patient procedure.
“It will be a real benefit to our community and our patients,” Chief Nursing Officer Dolly Giles told the board. Giles said there appeared to be plenty of local demand for the service.
The equipment required should also allow the hospital to do pacemaker checks in-house as opposed to bringing in an outside company to conduct it, hopefully bringing in more revenue, Giles added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.