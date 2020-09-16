The Pike County Health Department is currently offering a drive through flu shot clinic. It will be active until 6 p.m. today by the pavilion next to the new Bowling Green Convention and Visitor’s Center across the street from Ayrco Plaza.
The Drive Thru Flu Clinics are offered at least once a year in late September and/or October. Generally these clinics are provided to give the public the opportunity to drive up, toss out their arm along with insurance information and get their flu shot without ever having to get out of their vehicle. The community has shown great appreciation for this service, and we are glad to be able to offer this convenient service to the residents of Pike County.
If you can’t make it today, there will be another one in Louisiana next week—Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This one will be in the County Market parking lot.
