Think your child’s car safety seat is installed correctly? Think again. According to the National Highway Safety Administration three out of four seats are not installed properly.
This past Saturday, some of the staff from the Pike County Health Department Home Health & Hospice and Ralls County Health Department came together at the Frankford Rural Fire Department to offer their services on how to properly install child car safety seats.
Kim Gamm, a certified safety technician with PCHD, said, to her knowledge, this is the first time they’ve partnered with Ralls County at the Frankford fire station. In addition to events such as this, Gamm said they also do child safety seat inspections at their headquarters in Bowling Green.
In order to become certified to inspect the installation of child safety seats, Gamm said, she and the others had to complete a 40-hour class.
There are multiple brands and types of car safety seats on the market, and when you pair that with the number of different vehicles and the types of seat belt restraints those have, it becomes extremely complicated making sure a seat is properly installed. In addition to the seat, it’s also important to make sure the child is properly restrained in the safety seat. Gamm set up outside the firehouse at 8 a.m. along with Robyn Orf, Jamie Anderson, Danielle Freie, and Jessica Schindler.
The biggest mistake people make when installing a child safety seat, the group said, is they try to install it themselves. Even if you believe you have it right, they recommend that you have someone who is certified in child safety seat installation inspect it to make sure it’s installed correctly.
Most of the time, the seat belt is in the wrong spot and sometimes the latch is not even engaged properly, they noted. Not having the seat tight enough or secured in the right spot are two more things that they see as concerns.
A lot of times, parents will place mirrors in the back or attach toys to car safety seats. In a crash, those can become projectiles, injuring the child or others in the vehicle, they noted.
Gamm said car seats do expire. Never buy one from a yard sale or any used car seat for that matter, they said, and don’t sell your old car safety seats. Any car safety seat that has been through an accident should be considered unusable. When discarding a damaged or expired car seat, they suggest cutting the straps to prevent anyone else from trying to use it. All new seats should have stickers on them with instructions and an expiration date.
They expire, Gamm said, because the plastic in them tends to degrade in the varying temperatures inside a vehicle throughout the year.
On their table they had two weight scales. One for infants and one for toddlers up through early teens. The law concerning who is supposed to be in a car safety seat used to be determined by age, but regulations have changed and now usage is based on the height and weight of the child. Most seats have stickers on them that give the height and weight range for that particular seat.
Gamm said PCHD has a lot of information on car safety seats on its website under the Educational Services drop-down menu. There, people can also find when and how to make an appointment for a class or safety inspection. Go to https://pikecountyhealth.org/educational-services/car-seat-safety-program/ for more information.
According to the site, the class costs $20, takes about an hour, and offers a free seat per child, excluding infant car seats.
There were no takers during the first hour of the program on Saturday. The group said that events such as this are hit and miss. One done not too long ago in Louisiana had back-to-back people lining up to get their seat installation checked, they said.
“The idea,” Gamm said, “is that they leave here safer than they got here.”
As part of this, they explained that they show the vehicle owner how to install the seat properly. They don’t do it for them. They make sure that the parent or guardian is the last person to have their hands on the seat during installation.
Even seats that have been checked before, after a time they should be checked again. One woman, they said, who was making a long trip had hers checked before she left and after she arrived to make sure it was still safe.
A child should not be in bulky clothes or coats when riding in a car seat, they noted. Once strapped in, some coats can zip up over the children to keep them warm. They also suggest adults not wear bulky coats with seat belts. Keep the coats handy for when you stop and exit the vehicle. Also, putting anything under a child safety seat to protect the vehicle’s seat could negate its safety features.
The seats PCHD provides for its classes are purchased with funds from the National Safe Kids program.
