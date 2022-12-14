By Woodrow Polston
Last week, the Two Rivers Marina welcomed two special guests for an overnight stay in one of marina’s cabins. Cory Dack and Sarah Lent, who are paddling the Mississippi River from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, said that the main purpose of the trip was to create representation of women on the water.
Two members of the group, Mississippi River Angels, became aware that Cory and Sarah were going to be arriving in Louisiana and donated funds for the cost of their overnight stay at the cabin and also provided dinner and snacks for the two paddlers. Cindy Whitlock, who was one of the donors, said that they connected with several paddlers over the years.
“We are in the Mississippi River Angels Facebook group and have reached out to different paddlers in the past,” said Whitlock. “The group helps assist paddlers with needs, such as food and shelter, and we love it,” added Whitlock.
Although Cory and Sarah seemed to be working well together, they had only just met the day before in Hannibal. Sarah said that she learned through a mutual friend that Cory was seeking a partner for the remainder of her trip, so she contacted her. Cory said that she was 80 days into her trip when she arrived in Louisiana. The paddle partner she launched with from Minnesota had already returned home.
“This is day 80 for me,” said Cory. “But I have spent some time off the river, though. My first paddle partner made it to Oquawka, Ill., and then decided to go home because of some mental health issues that she was dealing with. So, because one person traveling down the river in a canoe during the winter is not the best situation, I was waiting to find another partner before going forward. I had another friend fly in and help me get through the quad cities and finally to Hannibal. Because she was only available for a week, I was actively looking for another partner. My friends were posting on Instagram that I was looking for a paddling partner to complete the trip on the second half of the Mississippi River. Sarah saw the post and the purpose behind the journey and contacted me,” she explained.
Cory said that the mission behind her journey was to bring representation of women on the water, women of color and bridging equity gaps for indigenous women in the outdoors. Sarah said that she was intrigued when she heard about the trip.
“I saw the message from a friend about this and was intrigued,” said Lent. “I had recently been laid off at my job and was considering what I was going to do next. I contacted Cory and told her that if she was willing to accept a stranger on her trip, I would love to come and join her on her journey. We got on a Zoom call and had a nice discussion about paddling. At the end of the call, she said that we should give it a try and welcomed me to join her. So, I immediately made plans to come to Hannibal from Minneapolis,” she added.
Both women have experience on the water and with outdoor adventures. Cory, who is 40, is a canoe guide that has worked both in the U.S. and Canada. Sarah, who is 29, said that she has done canoe trips in Montana, where she worked as a park ranger. She has also been a kayak guide in Alaska and has done a lot of hiking and backpacking. Cory said that she has been on long canoe trips before.
“In 2018, I led a 100-day canoe trip for a program called the River Semester. Doing that trip made me curious about the rest of this beautiful river. My first partner on this journey was actually one of my students from the 100-day trip. I am hoping to finish this trip by Jan. 18, as I have work contracts to honor. I’m looking forward to St. Louis, where we will be at the halfway point from source to sea in terms of mileage, and two thirds of the way in terms of time. There are no more locks and dams after St. Louis, and we will have wild flowing water with a helpful current. Essentially, from Minneapolis to St. Louis, it is a lot like lake paddling because of the pools and the locks and dams,” Cory said.
