LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Community Food Pantry has worked hard to assist area families with their nutritional needs during the months of April, May, and June. Approximately 1,755 families have been served for a total of 4,690 individuals. Over 14,742 pounds of measured groceries and meat have been shared.
Some products distributed came from the Feeding America program (Walmart in Bowling Green is the pantry’s partner). This program provided 8,949 pounds of product over the three-month period. Most of this food is not weighed as it goes out. A fair portion of the food distributed has been purchased at County Market, which also makes donations, or the Saint Louis Area Foodbank; these purchases are funded by area organizations, businesses, churches, industry and individuals. A number of generous individuals and youth groups also donate groceries, fresh produce and personal care items on a monthly basis. Every year the Missouri Department of Conservation's 'Share the Harvest' program assists with hundreds of pounds of processed ground venison as well as other appropriately packaged deer product. The Food Pantry serves as the distribution point for the many food items needed by our families each month.
The Food Pantry also participates in a program that supplements seniors' nutritional needs. An applicant must be 60 years of age and also be within a certain income range. Interested individuals can see Sara or Diane during Pantry hours or call Sara and inquire about the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).
The Pantry is staffed by volunteers — no one is salaried. Volunteers not only come from within the community at large, but many are patrons of the Pantry.
Throughout the April-June quarter the volunteers were Myndi Allison, Fred Bridwell, Juanita Chapman, Mary Lou Church, Leo Cloninger, Bill Comfort, Steve and Kay Condon, Gary Cook, Richard Cordes, Helen and Walt Crew, Bobbie Denison, Madison Dolbeare, Roger Elliott, Rev. Pat Glenn, Jim Gott, Bryan Grant, Shirley and Albert Haislet, Lynn Harvey, Sharon House, Cynthia Hunt, Mike Kakouris, Nancy McDill, Judy Mendez, Diane Moore, Reverend Art Moore, Don Morton, David and Jackie Onnen, Jerry Pellikaan, Linda Prior, Carolyn Scott, Brooke Shepard, Jim Shrum, Howard Sommer, April and Elizabeth Sullivan, Deborah Watson, and Steven Wright.
The Louisiana Community Food Pantry is open every Monday and Friday (except holidays) from 9 a.m. until noon. It is also open on the first and third Mondays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Emergency closures and changes in hours will be shared via KJFM. Check out the Louisiana Community Food Pantry on Facebook. Personnel are also available as needed for food emergencies or to receive donations. Reach Sara at 573-754-2421. Visitors are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.