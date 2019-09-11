BOWLING GREEN – The Mason Phoenix Lodge 136 will be hosting a MoCHIP Child ID event Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Jack Jones, with the Phoenix Lodge, said more than 240,000 children have been processed through the MoCHIP Child ID program in the 13 years it’s been active. He said MoCHIP is helping to protect the community, as well as children.
The event will take place at the Mason’s Phoenix Lodge here in Bowling Green at 19 S. Court St. There is no charge for this event.
He said the peace of mind MoCHIP provides to Missouri families is invaluable. Once a child is processed through the program, which generally takes about 15 minutes, the parent is armed with a single pre-printed envelope that instructs authorities in the event of an emergency, something a parent in crisis would have trouble with, and a proactive measure to combat the time sensitivity involved in recovery. Within a matter of minutes, the MoCHIP CD can be loaded into a computer directly from a police officer’s automobile and entered into the Amber Alert System.
MoCHIP has been deemed “One of the most comprehensive child recovery and identification programs in the nation” by The National Center for Exploited and Missing Children NCEMC—the Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation of the Grand Lodge of Missouri Masons. The program consists of five major components—digital photographs, digital fingerprints, vital child information and emergency contacts, a dental bite impression, and two laminated ID cards. The photo graphs, fingerprints and child data are burned onto a mini CD that is compatible with the Amber Alert System already in place. The dental impression provides a virtual diagram of the child’s biting surface, which like fingerprints is unique to each individual, and further supplies enough saliva to provide a DNA sample that can also be sued a s scent source for trained canine search teams. Combined, this five-part process provides dramatic, time sensitive recovery tools for authorities.
On the day of the event, parents are urged to gather pertinent information, such as, doctor, dentist, and emergency contact and phone numbers, allergies, medications, and the parent’s work and cellphone numbers, as well as other numbers. Information Collection Forms and Permission slips can be downloaded from mochip.org website and filled out ahead of time. Height charts and scales are available at the event to facilitate the most current details regarding the child. As would be expected, security and privacy are of utmost importance. All information and specimens that are collected onsite are processed and given to the parent or legal guardian in a yellow envelope. At the end of each event, databases are erased using state-of-the-art software. The only item retained by the Masonic Children’s Foundation is the signed permission slip.
For more information on becoming a corporate partner or to make a donation, contact Missouri Grand Lodge at 877-B-A-MASON.
