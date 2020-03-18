This page is designed as a catch-all for news and resources about COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus currently spreading across the United States, as it relates to Pike County. If you are a Pike County unit of government, business or other organization taking steps to address the pandemic that the public should now about, please send information to athorp@pikecountynews.com
ON THIS PAGE
NEWS
Louisiana mayor urges residents to take precautions, provides update on city services
Louisiana Mayor Marvin Brown issued a communication to city residents the morning of Monday, March 18, urging them to follow federal guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and detailing how city government will respond to the crisis. Find the full communication here.
"Look out for your neighbors and make sure they’re OK. We’re a community. Communities look after each other," Brown wrote in part. "If you’re confident that you’re healthy, use smart precautions, but continue to support our local businesses. They’re going to see some challenging times."
Louisiana City Hall will remain open for the time being, but Brown encouraged residents to avoid coming in if they could avoid it. Brown said residents should call health care providers if they feel ill, but added that residents with serious non-medical problems associated with the pandemic could call the city for help at (573) 745-4132.
"If you have some other serious situation, say you’ve been told to stay home but really need to get something, call City Hall and someone will try to talk you through to an appropriate solution," Brown wrote. [03.18.20]
Details released for distance learning at Clopton, PLTC
Clopton schools and the Pike-Lincoln Technical Center will be making educations materials available for students while the schools are out of session, according to a letter sent out by Pike R-III Superintendent Mark Harvey on Tuesday, March 17. Find the full letter here.
Most material will be provided online, but Clopton students who will not be able to access the resources digitally from home can come to the school building on Thursday, March 19 from noon-6 p.m. and Friday, March 20 from 8 a.m.-noon to pick up paper packets. Students can also access lockers to pick up materials during the same windows.
Harvey added that the district was surveying families to gauge the need in the district for continuing food service while school is out of session. Families that anticipate that a prolonged period without school meals would pose a hardship should contact the district's food service department by 9 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at 485-2488, 242-3546 ext. 305 or reidj@clopton.k12.mo.us.
The letter also provided contact information for district administrators for families that need "critical support" while school is out of session. [03.18.20]
Pike County school districts will close through April 6
Superintendents of school districts across Pike County announced Monday, March 16 that their schools will remain shut through Friday, April 3, with students tentatively scheduled to return on Monday, April 6. [Louisiana R-II announcement] [Bowling Green R-I announcement] [03.16.20]
24-hour Missouri COVID-19 hotline: 877-435-8411
How to Protect Yourself (Center for Disease Control)
If You Think You are Sick (Center for Disease Control)
15 Days to Slow the Spread (White House)
Pike County Updates (Pike County Health Department)
COVID-19 in Missouri (Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services)
COVID-19 in Illinois (Illinois Department of Public Health)
Louisiana residents can call City Hall at (573) 745-4132 for help with non-medical emergencies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police officers may be able to pick up prescriptions from the Family Drug location in Louisiana. (link to letter from Mayor Marvin Brown).
Pike County Memorial Hospital: Closed to outside visitors and vendors. Each patient will be limited to one visitor per day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Patients and visitors should enter through the Emergency Department entrance on the western side of the building. (update as of March 15)
Bowling Green R-I School District: Closed through Friday, April 3
Louisiana R-II School District: Closed through Friday, April 3
Pike County R-III School District (Clopton, Pike-Lincoln Technical Center): Closed through Friday, April 3.
BONCL R-X School District: Closed through Friday, April 3
Louisiana City Hall: Open only for essential visits. Do not come in if you are ill. Bills and fines can be paid online, by mail, over the phone using a credit card or by using the drop box in the City Hall Parking lot. (link to letter from Mayor Marvin Brown).
Pike County Courthouse: Access restricted — call for assistance. (link to story)
Louisiana Municipal Court: Cancelled for March, with hearings postponed until May. No decision has been made on whether April court dates will be held. (link to letter from Mayor Marvin Brown).
The following events have been cancelled or postponed due to concerns about COVID-19. The federal government currently recommends against social gatherings of 10 or more people.
Ribs on the River (Louisiana): Scheduled for May 15-16. Cancelled.
Louisiana City Council: Scheduled for March 23. Cancelled.
April Municipal Elections: Postponed from April 7 to June 2. (Announcement from Secretary of State)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.