LOUISIANA—It’s an issue that lots of people want to avoid, but affects so many, said Joe Solomon. He was passing through Louisiana on Sunday, paddling the length of the Mississippi to bring awareness about people who are suffering from mental health disorders.
This is a personal issue for Solomon, who has suffered his own mental health issues because of an accident.
“I started Kayaking 4 a Cause in 2018 when I paddled a local river in Cincinnati,” he said. That first trip was 100 miles, and he told the local news stations that he was planning on paddling the entire length of the Ohio River—981 miles.
“I went and did that in 2019,” he said, “as part of a mental health awareness paddle.” A year later, he announced he would paddle the entire Mississippi River—all 2,318 miles, to raise awareness along this river, as well.
The reason he started all of this, he said, is because he is disabled by a mental health condition. He explained that after a horrible accident, he had a bad reaction to the anesthesia during his surgery.
“It threw me into a catatonic state,” Solomon said. “You can hear everything, but you can’t react to it,” he explained. And during the 15 days he was hospitalized, he added, the doctors prescribed him medications that had adverse affects on him. He claims two of the medications used acted as a neurotoxin that wiped out his short-term memory. “That left me fully disabled.”
What saved him, he said, was getting a season pass to a kayak livery called Green Acres Kayak in Cincinnati. Solomon said he paddled eight miles every day for four months straight.
“In that time, I decided I was going to do awareness paddles,” he said. “I used nature as therapy to regain myself.”
When he first told his friends that he was going to paddle the whole Ohio River, he said, they laughed at him. “And then I went and did it, and they were all shocked by it,” he said.
With that river under his belt, so to speak, Solomon was ready to try his mettle against the Mississippi. Not too long ago, a group of four men were racing down the Mississippi trying to break the record for the fastest trip by paddling. But they had advance teams to scout out ahead of them and safety boats to shadow their movements along the river. So far, Solomon had been relatively alone on this trek, except for the media who have come to speak with him about his cause.
“I’m an unassisted solo paddler,” he said. But in about 15 days, when he reaches Cairo, Ill., he will have a friend in a Jon boat follow him all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.
This trip, he noted, has put him through Hell. The first week out, he broke a tooth and needed oral surgery, he said. Solomon also faced storms with 70 mph straight-line winds and heavy rain.
“It’s been rough, but I’m a tough cookie, and I’m just going to keep on moving,” he said.
Because he’s doing this pretty much on his own, Solomon said he could use some financial assistance. He uses the money to cover his expenses. But, if there is extra, he donates it to Adventure Crew in Cincinnati. This 501 (c) 3 non-profit group gives at-risk, inner city youth a chance to explore and enjoy nature. He said people could donate to that group directly, if they wanted.
“The way I look at it, is nature has healing properties for everybody,” he said. Adventure Crew shows the children that there is a different world out there, Solomon added.
Solomon has been on the Mississippi for almost two months. He put into the water on May 31 at Lake Itasca. He noted that just getting out of Minnesota takes an entire month.
“You don’t know how happy I was when I made it to the Iowa border,” he said.
Cindy Whitlock wrote on Facebook that she met Solomon while he was camping at Two Rivers Marina. She bought him breakfast and provided a gift certificate so he could get another meal.
He thought the people in Louisiana were wonderful. Then again, he said he believes that river people in general are really good people.
“No matter what you do in this world,” he said, “if you’ve got a goal or a dream—follow your dreams and follow your goals. All things are possible.”
His goal is to paddle all four of the country’s major rivers. The next two on the list are the Missouri and the Arkansas rivers.
His Venmo account is @Joseph-Solomon.
