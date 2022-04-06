The Eastern Missouri Cowboy Church held a fundraiser on March 12 to benefit the Pike County Health Department’s Home Care and Hospice Foundation. The church’s members provided a meal and an auction at its location on north business Hwy. 61, and raised just a little more than $7,500.
Elizabeth Rosenburg, who is the marketing coordinator for the church, said the EMCC has been here in Bowling Green for about 11 years. She noted that the church’s services were designed around the busy lives of cowboys. It holds services Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. It also holds a service on the second Sunday of every month at 10:30 a.m., with a meal and fellowship after. Their Teen Church—ages 12-17—is held the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., and the Children’s Church—ages zero to 11—is the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
“Our services are very casual and come-as-your-are,” Rosenburg said.
She arrived at the PCHD unannounced to present the checks. Tracy Brookshier, PCHD marketing coordinator, was more than a little surprised by the donation and by the amount of the donation.
“Oh, my God, this is so exciting,” Brookshier said when Rosenburg told her about the fundraiser the Cowboy Church held for the foundation. Later, Brookshier posted on the department’s Facebook page that this type of spontaneous contribution is why PCHD loves serving this community!
“This was our first year of ever doing anything like this,” Rosenburg said.
She added that if people wanted to know more about the church, they could go to the EMCC’s Facebook page. The church is planning an outreach program for this coming October.
“It’s going to be a cowboy/cowgirl meet and greet,” Rosenburg explained. “We’re going to get some of the local guys that rope and rodeo … to do some demonstrations and talks.”
She said the church owns several acres at their site and would be setting up a round pen for the event.
