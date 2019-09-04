BOWLING GREEN – September is National Preparedness Month. Here in Missouri the “Ready in 3” program has been developed to assist citizens to be better prepared for an emergency situation.
The three steps are: Create a plan for you, your family, and your business. Prepare a kit for home, car, and work. Listen for information about what to do and where to go during an actual emergency.
Having a plan in place before an emergency is the first step in being prepared.
Sometimes people are overwhelmed when trying to make an emergency plan. What information is most important? How much water does your kit need? What medications are you using? Do you have a list of emergency phone numbers somewhere besides your cellphone?
There are so many things to think about. This is where the Pike County Health Department can help. It has “Ready in Three” materials provided by the state to make this planning easier by giving guidance and a place to start. When planning for an emergency it’s important to remember that one plan does not fit everyone.
Do you have pets? Do you use oxygen? Are you part of a family? PCHD has information and checklists for all of these situations.
In every emergency situation the most important thing one can do is stay calm. Having prepared in advance can help people stay calm.
For more information or if you would like to see the information that is available for one’s preparation steps, contact Stefanie Davis, at the Pike County Health Department at 573-324-2111.
This public safety announcement was prepared by the Pike County Health Department.
