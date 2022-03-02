Maple Grove and Country View the sites of Cardinals’
mascot landings
Friday afternoon the side door to Maple Grove Lodge blew open and in swooped Fredbird, the mascot for the St. Louis Cardinals. As he flew down the hall to the main room, there were nothing but smiles and outstretched arms waiting for a huge hug.
And Fredbird did not disappoint. The staff of the Maple Grove Lodge, a nursing home in Louisiana, had decorated their main room with balloons and streamers to welcome the Cardinal’s mascot.
Fredbird was being hosted by Heartland Hospice Care. Pete Cunningham, with Heartland, made the arrangements to get Fredbird to come and visit the residents of Maple Grove in Louisiana and Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.
Pete Cunningham is the son of Joe Cunningham, who was better known as “Smokey Joe” Cunningham, when played first base for the Cardinals back in the ’50s and ’60s.
After retiring from playing major league baseball, Joe went to work in the Cardinal’s front office.
“He was instrumental in helping create Fredbird,” Pete said.
Pete said he reached out to the administrators at Maple Grove and Country View to see what could be done to bring a little excitement to the lives of the residents at their facilities.
Pete said his father died last year, and this was the first time he done a program without him. So, having the opportunity to bring Fredbird to the nursing homes to spread a little cheer and color during these cold, gray months of winter meant the world to him.
“It’s kind of emotional for me,” Pete said.
Fredbird spread his feathers and big-beak pecks to many of the residents. He helped bring the mood up everywhere he went. As Fredbird worked the room, dancing and posing for selfies, the song “Celebration” played from a portable stereo.
After visiting with everyone in the room, Fredbird was escorted through the halls to visit those residents who could not make it to the facility’s main room.
When he came back, Pete had more fun in store for the residents. He had brought lots of logo items from the Cardinals to give out. Names were put into a baseball cap and Fredbird helped hand out the prizes. Even the staff participated. Some had brought members of their families to join in the festivities.
Dorothy Griffith has been a resident of Maple Grove on and off over the years. Her husband died not too long ago. This time, she said, she’s ready to stay. She pointed to her cheek where Fredbird had pecked her and said she would never wash it again.
But before too long, Fredbird had to take flight and make his way to Bowling Green. Everyone waved as he flew back down the hall and out the door.
In Bowling Green, the residents of Country View Nursing Home were seated at tables in their big room. And before long, in swooped Fredbird. He saluted a few of the veterans as he made his way around the room, stopping to give hugs, shake hands and sometimes engulf a head or two inside his beak.
Pete thanked the residents and the staff for allowing him to bring Fredbird to their facility.
When speaking with the administrator for the two nursing homes, Pete said, he wanted to do something special for their residents because things had been so hard for them the past few years. Because of the pandemic, visitations by family members were far more difficult. Sometimes the residents would have to endure months of no physical contact with anyone from outside the facility.
Fredbird brought more than a ray of sunshine back into their lives with his visit.
As with his visit to Maple Grove, once Fredbird had made his rounds in the big room, he was escorted through Country View’s corridors to visit with the residents who were unable to leave their rooms.
