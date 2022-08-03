The First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, located at 8 North Broadway at the corner of Church and Broadway, will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. Donors giving blood in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year—a $6,000 value.
This will be the 22nd drive the church has hosted as part of its “Acts of Kindness” mission. Snacks and homemade sandwiches will be served to donors.
The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a shortage of blood. In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply. The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It is important to have blood ready to go when every second counts, so please consider donating.
Walk-ins are welcome, but to schedule an appointment to ensure a lesser wait time, visit the Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: FUMCBowlinggreen, use the blood donor app, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or call or text the church’s blood donation program coordinator, Carolyn Shaw, at 573-470-5379.
Every donor is also encouraged to use Rapid Pass, which offers donors a way to complete their pre-reading and donation questions online THE DAY OF THE DRIVE. To use Rapid Pass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass, read the information, answer the questions, and print the pass or email it to yourself so you can show it at the drive. Please remember that all donors are required to provide a valid photo ID the day of the drive.
