The First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, located at 8 North Broadway at the corner of Church and Broadway, will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. Donors giving blood in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year—a $6,000 value.

This will be the 22nd drive the church has hosted as part of its “Acts of Kindness” mission.  Snacks and homemade sandwiches will be served to donors.

