The Ecumenical Women’s Breakfast group will meet at First Presbyterian Church, 121 S. 8th Street in Louisiana on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m.
The ladies of Calvary Episcopal church will be co-hostesses.
A program will be presented by Tracy Brookshier from the Pike County Health Department. “Prepared, Not Scared. Be Ready for Disasters” will explain the new “Ready in 3” Missouri program on emergency situations. There will also be some talk on vaccines and those attending can get their flu shot, especially those over 65.
All women of faith are encouraged to attend this gathering of area women who come together for an enjoyable morning of fellowship, good food, and an informative program. There are no dues or commitments for participating in the group, which meets four times each year. Election of Officers for the year 2020 will be held at a brief business meeting.
A donation for the breakfast will be used for local charities or projects voted on by the group that day. Donations of canned food items and toiletries for the Community Food Pantry are also welcome and appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.