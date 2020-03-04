BOWLING GREEN – Shortness of breath. A fainting spell. Giving birth. In many of the situations in which Pike County residents call 911, a prompt and efficient exchange of information with the dispatcher can be a life-saver.
That’s the theory behind advanced emergency medical dispatching, according to Pike County 911 Director Jim Porter. A long-term project of the newly independent agency, advanced medical dispatching should go online in late June.
In practice, it means dispatchers will have a defined set of questions designed to determine the nature of the emergency and the steps the caller can take to help even before first responders arrive on the scene. A program loaded onto the 911 center’s computers — and on tablets stored at each workstation in case the computers aren’t operational — will prompt new questions or instructions as dispatchers fill in the callers’ answers.
The information they gather will allow them to give advice to the caller and prepare first responders for what they will find at the scene.
“What it does is it saves dispatchers from asking and the caller from answering unneeded questions,” Porter said. “We get all types of calls. We get people who have abdominal pains, allergies, animal bites, assaults, back pain, breathing problems, burns, choking, convulsions. Any of those types of calls it goes right down the list, A-Z, and it gives a list of things to do and questions.”
Callers might be walked through steps they can do while they wait for help, from instructions on how to apply CPR to how to deliver a baby, Porter said.
While one dispatcher is working through those questions, another will be passing along information to first responders. In the past, Pike County 911 might only have one dispatcher on duty at a time — it has been able to staff up since Pike County voters gave it an independent board and a new source of funding in 2018 and now has at least two and sometimes three on staff at a time. Porter said he understood that callers sometimes get impatient answering questions in an emergency situation, but stressed that the information being gathered was important — and that another dispatcher should be sending help even as those questions are being asked. It shouldn’t increase the time it takes for first responders to reach the scene, according to Pike 911 Systems Manager Brittany Fangrow.
“I know when callers call, they’re excited. They think that it’s a waste of time. ‘Get me an ambulance, get me an ambulance,’ [they say]. But it’s not a waste of time,” Porter said. “Be patient. Please answer the questions.”
The launch will take place once all 10 of Pike County’s 911 dispatchers have been through the required training. About half have already completed it, Porter said. The process is slowed by the fact that the center can only release so many dispatchers at a time to take the three-day course while keeping the center fully staffed. Each dispatcher will go through 60 practice sessions before they go live.
A three-person quality assurance unit, made up of Pike County 911 staff, will listen in some calls to make sure the protocol is being followed.
Emergency medical dispatching was a priority set by the board appointed to set up an independent Pike County 911 after the 2018 vote, Porter said. It had been in use at his previous work-place, running emergency dispatching in Washington County, Mo. Porter said he remembered a period before the system had been digitized, when dispatchers would flip through a deck of cards in order to guide their response. In order to update the system to reflect changing medical knowledge new cards would be sent to his center with instructions on where to insert them. Today, the information can be updated more quickly — the system Pike County 911 will be using has already been updated to help dispatchers respond to possible cases of coronavirus.
The accreditation will take place through Priority 911. A series of meetings of local first responders, medical personnel and elected officials this week will introduce them to elements of the emergency medical dispatch system.
