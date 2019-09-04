BOWLING GREEN – The Pike County Health Department inspects food sellers every four to six months to make sure they are following rules made to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses. These establishments all passed inspection with no major violations for the month of August: Lucky Star Buffet, Johnny Diamonds, Dos Primos of Bowling Green, Subway of Louisiana, Abel’s No. 1 at 720 N. Third Street in Louisiana, Country Market No. 391, Dollar General No. 2163 of Louisiana and El Mercado.
All reports, violations and food complaint forms are publicly available at pikecountyhealth.org/public-health/foodsafety.
