LOUISIANA – The Ecumenical Women’s Breakfast group met on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Seton Center on North Third Street in Louisiana. There were 32 women in attendance representing nine area churches.
The donation made by each person attending the breakfast is soon turned back to good causes in the area. Money collected at this meeting will be divided between the Community Food Pantry and the Options for Women organization.
Speaker Sandra Klott of Curryville spoke about the need to get back to nature and God’s plan for us. She told attendees that they can make such a difference with their health with “authentic” rather than traditional or alternative methods. Klott spoke about her Natural Health Cabin north of Curryville and the many products and resources she has there. As someone who grew up on a farm, she feels that farming put her in tune with spirituality and nature since her childhood. She addressed the various causes of diseases and illnesses and some of the things people can do prevent them.
Julie Stephens shared the need for volunteers for the upcoming American Red Cross blood drives. Many of the collections fall to the churches to sponsor. She encouraged those in attendance to volunteer to help in some way.
Sara Drummond, director of the local food pantry, referred to this time of year as the “thin season” and said there is a need for donations.
Rev. Ruth Ann Jones explained the “Stitching and Ripping” outreach group that has achieved so much in the five months since the group started. Hand-knitted stocking caps for school children, pillowcase dresses for girls in Africa, prayer shawls, preemie hats—there has been a generous outpouring of time and talents to create all these items. There will be a special dedication of these creations at a special Blessing and Consecration service at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m., and everyone is invited to attend. A reception will be held in Seton Hall following the worship service.
The Ecumenical Women’s Breakfast group is open to all women of faith. There are no dues or commitments for being in the group, but it serves as an opportunity for fellowship among Christian women in an informal setting. The next meeting will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m. with ladies from Calvary Episcopal Church in attendance.
