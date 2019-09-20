LOUISIANA – Pike County was the center this weekend of efforts to raise money and awareness to find a cure for pediatric hydrocephalus.
Ashley Jenkins, the director of the Missouri chapter of the Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, chose to hold this year’s Hydrocephalus Awareness Warrior Walk in her hometown, at the track behind Louisiana High School. This is the second time Jenkins has hosted the annual event in town. It drew people from around the state
Hydrocephalus is a condition in which cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain. Jenkins became involved with the effort to direct attention and resources toward solutions for people with hydrocephalus after her daughter, Faith, was born with the condition.
Saturday’s event raised money through corporate scholarships and a variety of fundraisers during the day. Jenkins said she had raised $10,000 from corporate scholarships before the event even began and said she expected to have raised $15,000 to $17,000 in the end. She guessed that 250 people attended — an increase from last year.
In October, Jenkins will review a set of grant requests from hydrocephalus researchers and decide which ones the money raised in Missouri should support.
“Its pretty cool, because there’s no overhead at all. Every dollar I make goes to some research grant,” Jenkins said.
Many of the grants on offer at the moment, Jenkins said, would go toward improving the often-faulty shunts that are designed to drain away dangerous buildups of fluid. Half of the shunts, Jenkins said, fail within two years, and 90 percent fail within 10 years.
For the last two years, Jenkins has directed her grant money to an effort to create a “self-flushing” shunt that would sense clogs and blast them away with a rush of fluid. Those shunts now have clearance from the Food and Drug Administration and are being put into people in California.
“Its kind of neat to see it come to fruition, after a couple of years of sending your money,” Jenkins said.
