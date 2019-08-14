FRANKFORD – The Haw Creek Club met Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Frankford Presbyterian Church for their yearly picnic.
Danny Epperson opened the evening with a prayer. Leah Epperson and Diane Miller were committee chairpersons for the event. The club provided fried chicken and members and guests provided side dishes and desserts. Every year members outdo theirselves with their dishes.
After the meal was finished, the table was cleared and members got ready to play Bingo. Danny Epperson has been the official Bingo caller for many years now and his loud and humorous voice is greatly appreciated.
Members brought items to be used as prizes for multiple games. In the last game of the evening, a cover-all was won by Lola Jennngs. Those attending were Mike and Brenda Cook, Holden Buchanan, Richard and Ann Cook, Danny and Frankie Epperson, Jamie and Jan Epperson, Kristal and Sadie Richmond Leah Epperson, Dorothy Flowers, Jeff Flowers, LindaFlowers, Alicia Flowers, Lola Jennings, Bryan Jennings, Kelly Hopke, Dorothy McCarthy, Kathleen Brummond, Diane Miller, Harold and Mary Helen Elder, Marge Gilliland. Jim and Myrna Schuette. Last month’s club report said the game was won by Diane Miller — that was incorrect. The winner was Mary Helen Elder.
Next month they will meet in Frankford at the fire house with Dorothy Flowers as hostess.
