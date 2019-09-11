HANNIBAL – The Womens Care Staff at the Hannibal Regional Medical Center announced several births in August.
A daughter, Everley Lynn Haddock was born on Aug. 3, at 5:55 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Erin Grote and Greg Haddock of Frankford.
A daughter, Zoey Mae Sturm was born on Aug. 9 at 2:53 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Roseanna and James Sturm of Bowling Green.
