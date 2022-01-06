There was a cold breeze last Wednesday afternoon, which worked out perfectly for hosting an indoor activity. In the basement of the Louisiana Public Library, about a dozen people gathered in to listen as Debbie Triplett read the first story, “Tikki Tikki Tembo,” a picture book written by Arlene Mosel in 1968. The book tells the story of a Chinese boy with a long name who falls into a well. It is a sort of origin myth about why Chinese names are so short today. “Tikki Tikki Tembo-no Sa Rembo-chari Bari Ruchi-pip Peri Pembo,” said Triplett, as the children chuckled and joined with her.
After the story was finished, it was time to do a little crafting. Julie Stephens helped the children to create snowmen out of popsicle sticks.
The next story, “Santa Mouse,” written by Michael Brown in 1966, was read by some of the children. The children, Emmelia, Sylvia and Ben took turns, as everyone listened to them read through the book. After this story, it was time for some snacks. There were a variety of chips, crackers, drinks, and little bits of cheese, much like a Santa mouse would enjoy.
When snack time came to an end, everyone received a toy. They were allowed to choose a boy or girl elf, and they also received bags of goodies, including puppets and other craft items. Setting aside everything that they had received, the children gave their attention to Julie Stephens, who read the last story of the day, “Five Busy Elves,” written by Patricia Hegarty in 2014.
“They are polishing the sled, and Rudolph’s nose too,” said Stephens. “Look at that, I wonder if it tickled him, or made him sneeze?” she added, as the children laughed while looking at the picture from the book she held up. As she continued through the story, there were plenty of opportunities to show off the illustrations. The children were happy as they left the library, with new stories in mind, and toys in hand.
“The next story time at the library may include a movie as well,” said Stephens. “We are thinking of playing “Toy Story” perhaps in March,” she added. It is being planned for some time next spring and will be announced at a later date. For more information, you may visit the library in person at 121 N 3rd Street in Louisiana, or go to their Facebook page.
