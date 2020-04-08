Bowling Green—A stay-home order issued by the Pike County Health Department the afternoon of Friday, April 3, aims to “ensure that the maximum number of people stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Pike County while enabling essential services to continue.”
The order went go into effect at midnight Sunday, April 5. It comes the day the department announced the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pike County.
Pike County residents are ordered to stay home unless carrying out a specific set of activities, and all but “essential” businesses are ordered closed. The Health Department website now features a way to report violations of the order.
Residents are allowed to leave their homes to attend to the health and safety of themselves, their families or close acquaintances, to shop for food or other supplies or to engage in outdoor exercise provided they maintain the distance of at least 6-feet provided for under the order’s definition of social distancing.
Essential businesses include healthcare operations, grocery stores, farms, media outlets, gasoline stations, auto repair shops, banks, hardware stores, shipping services and laundromats, among others. Restaurants continue to be closed to in-person dining.
Workers at other businesses can come into the office as little as possible in order to “maintain the value of inventory and infrastructure, provide security, process payroll or employee benefits, or facilitate employees working remotely.” Otherwise, work will have to take place from home or not at all.
The order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. on April 30. Violations of the order would be considered a violation of a state statute banning behavior that threatens public health.
The order was issued under Rhonda Stumbaugh’s authority as health department administrator and county health official for Pike County. Pike County Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm, Eastern District Commissioner Bill Allen, Western District Commissioner Justin Sheppard and Pike County Emergency Management Director Al Murray signed on in support of the order.
Lincoln County issued a similar order a week ago. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide order later in the day on Friday. All but 11 states have done the same, according to figures last updated Friday by the New York Times. A state-wide order for Illinois went into effect March 21.
Parson’s order requires retail establishments to scale down their activity, capping the number of people in the building at a fraction of the building’s occupancy requirement.
Pike County, Ill.,
reports first case
Pittsfield – All but one of the counties bordering Pike County, Mo., were reporting positive tests for COVID-19 as of Saturday, April 4.
The most recent report was from Pike County, Ill. The county health department said Saturday that the case was still being investigated. As of 1 p.m. Saturday the county had seen five negative tests, one positive test and one pending test.
The only county not reporting cases as of this weekend was Audrain County.
Missouri
unemployment claims break 100,000
Jefferson City – The Missouri Department of Labor reported 104,230 new unemployment claims in the week ending March 28. That’s in addition to 42,207 claims the week before — itself a 10-fold increase over the previous week.
Nationally, 5.8 million claims were filed last week. The seasonally adjusted number — designed to reflect the usually predictable flow of people in and out of the labor force over the course of the year — was 6.6 million on top of 3.3 million the week before.
Lincoln County sees ‘community spread’
Troy – The Lincoln County Health Department is seeing the first cases of COVID-19 apparently contracted within Lincoln County, as opposed to being spread from outside, LCHD reported a message to the public Tuesday, March 31.
As of Wednesday, April 1 the health department was reporting 13 positive cases.
R-II off-site school breakfasts
consolidated
to two sites
Louisiana – Starting Thursday, April 2, Louisiana R-II schools began providing breakfast at two sites instead of five.
The remaining sites will be the Abel’s parking lot at the intersection of Hwy. 54 and Fourth Street and the high school parking lot. The decision, which was announced Wednesday, April 1, was made after the district “evaluated the traffic at each of [their] breakfast sites.”
“Please respect social distancing directives — wait to approach the tables until the person ahead of you has left, and take the bag from the table – we are trying to minimize contact. The safer we can be in distributing food, the longer we can provide the service,” the announcement read.
Pike County schools will close through May
Bowling Green Pike County superintendents decided to stay closed through May 1 at a virtual meeting with the Pike County Health Department the morning of Wednesday, April 1.
Superintendents will meet to consider extending the closures past May 1 in mid-April.
The last day of school for the Louisiana R-II school district had been scheduled for Thursday, May 14. If school were to resume on Friday May 1 and continue according to that calendar, the district would be in session for 10 days. Bowling Green is scheduled to end school on May 15; Clopton on May 20 and BONCL on May 14.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sent a memo to Missouri schools Friday, March 27, telling them they would not be required to make up days lost because of COVID-19.
