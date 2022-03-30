Emma Yoder, an eighth grader, and Collin Calhoun, a ninth grader, were earned their spots to attend the Joseph Baldwin Academy this summer at Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.
The two started their application process five months ago and learned about their acceptance the week before last.
According to Truman State, “The Joseph Baldwin Academy offers highly talented students in grades seven through nine a head start on their future university careers by allowing them to live like college freshmen for three weeks: they move into a residence hall, adapt to living with a roommate, eat residence hall food, make new friends, attend classes, and work with Truman State’s faculty.”
Alison Frederickson said the selection process for the Joseph Baldwin Academy is different than the process for the Missouri Scholars Academy. For MSA, the school selects it candidates for the program. For JBA, multiple students per school can apply, but the academy makes the final determination on who is going to attend.
“It’s a fantastic program,” she added. “You get to stay in the dorms and there are fun activities on the weekend, as well.”
Emma said she had to get a letter of recommendation in order to start her application process for the academy.
“After I got my recommendation, I sent it to Joseph Baldwin,” she said. From there she started her application in late December and early January.
Emma also had to write an essay. Hers was on liberty and equality.
Collin said the application process was not that difficult for him. The only thing time consuming was tracking down all his transcripts.
“I had to go back and find some old report cards,” he added.
Emma and Collin learned about their acceptance last week when Truman State sent notice.
Emma said she and her family were excited when they learned she had been accepted by the academy. Collin said he was very excited for the opportunity the academy presents.
Emma added that while on the Truman campus, she’ll be taking a college course called Writer’s Craft.
“We’ll be writing in workshops,” she said, “like poems and stories. We’ll also go off campus to write stories.”
Emma said she’s always liked writing, but her passion is law. When she eventually goes to college she wants to study the law so she can become a lawyer.
She said that she would encourage other students to try for this opportunity. And her advice is to put all one’s effort into the application process because it’s a lot of work.
“If you get in, it’s going to be worth it,” she said. “When I showed my Mom the letter (of acceptance) the smile on her face was worth it,” Emma added.
“This is something I’ve never quite done before,” Collin said. “I’ve never been to a summer camp.”
Collin noted that he would be taking the class, “History Through Sports” while at the academy.
“I’m very interested in sports,” he added. “I’m hoping to go to Mizzou for sports broadcasting.”
Collin said he family was quite happy for him because of how big of an opportunity it is for him.
“They were excited because of what this can do for me in the future,” he explained, “but they really excited because of how much I was excited. They were really happy for me.”
For anyone looking to apply next year, Collin said, it would be good to make sure they have everything they need ahead of time. He noted that all the information on how to apply is on the JBA website.
“It was a bit of a process having ready,” he said.
