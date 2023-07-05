Custodial retirees

Retiring Bowling Green R-I employees, left to right, Brenda Francis, Bill Motley and Gene Zblenski, receive accolades from their colleagues as well as the school board and administration. Photo by Stan Schwartz

Often times, people on the custodial staff go unrecognized for all they do. Last week three Bowling Green R-I employees took that big step into retirement. They were acknowledged for their hard work and dedication for all the years they worked for the school system.

Superintendent Matt Frederickson remarked about how much these three people, Gene Zblenski, Bill Motley and Brenda Francis, meant to him and everyone in the Bowling Green R-I School District.

