Retiring Bowling Green R-I employees, left to right, Brenda Francis, Bill Motley and Gene Zblenski, receive accolades from their colleagues as well as the school board and administration. Photo by Stan Schwartz
Often times, people on the custodial staff go unrecognized for all they do. Last week three Bowling Green R-I employees took that big step into retirement. They were acknowledged for their hard work and dedication for all the years they worked for the school system.
Superintendent Matt Frederickson remarked about how much these three people, Gene Zblenski, Bill Motley and Brenda Francis, meant to him and everyone in the Bowling Green R-I School District.
“I can’t tell you how thankful I am for the service of our custodial folks,” he said. “You are the folks are the ones who keep things running.” They are the ones who work behind the scenes doing all the things that nobody sees, he added. He thanked them for their decades of service.
Adding to Frederickson’s compliments was School Board President Bob Kirkpatrick.
“You will always have my greatest admiration,” he said to the three retirees. “You do a thankless job,” he added.
Also on hand for the ceremony was Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40, who presented each of the retirees proclamations from the Missouri House of Representatives.
He, too, said he appreciated their dedicated service.
Frederickson said he hoped they got to do some fun things now that they’re retired.
Francis has worked for the school system for 15 years. She said she wished she had started working for the district much earlier than that. She’s still undecided about what she wants to do first in her retirement.
Zbleski has put in 19 years with the school district. He said he plans to rest for a bit before doing anything specific in his retirement years.
Motley has been on the job for 20 years with BGR-I. One of his retirement gifts was a rod and reel. So, at least there’ll be some fishing in his near future.
The ceremony finished with a lunch at the new maintenance build off of S. Court Street.
