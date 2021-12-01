Office hours are upstairs
BOWLING GREEN—Contrary to what people might have thought, Bowling Green High School Principal Scott Mullins was not adding another layer of security by being the backup camera on the school’s roof.
He achieved this lofty height on Friday, during the coldest day in November, to pay off a bet. Mullins said he would operate his office on the roof of the school if the school library made its book fair goal—selling more than $3,500 worth of books.
In addition to that, librarian Judy Colbert said they received an additional $1,000 worth of books to add to the library collection.
With that information, Mullins set up a folding table and chair on the roof and had his cellphone and laptop to work from. He also had a bit of reading he could do from Dr. Seuss—“Oh The Places You’ll Go.” It was a bit difficult to do while wearing gloves, so he went without.
In 2019, Mullins and Middle School Principal David Koogler agreed to sit in a dunk tank outside the middle school on an equally chilly November morning. Both ended up getting drenched several times as different class levels came out to witness them paying off their bet.
This year, Mullins said, “I never welch on a bet.” Although he was allowed to take bathroom breaks, he stayed on the roof over the main entrance a good part of the day.
Colbert said a parent had already posted a photo of Mullins on the roof on her Facebook page, noting that today would not be a good day to be sent to the principal’s office.
“Now I know what deer hunters feel like,” Mullins said. Once the sun came out from behind the clouds, he said it wasn’t too bad, although the breeze kept temperatures fairly low throughout the morning.
