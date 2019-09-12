LOUISIANA – Louisiana Middle School recognized three students — one from each grade — as “students of the month” for the month of September:
Abigail Miller, sixth grade: “Abigail is a kind and respectful young lady, who comes to school each day with a smile on her face and a pleasant disposition. Abigail is a model student. She gives 100 percent with an optimistic attitude and has no problem helping others around her. Abigail is a positive example for her peers. Congratulations, Abigail! Keep up the great work.”
Hayden Howland, seventh grade: “Hayden is a quiet young student who values learning and always demonstrates a positive attitude in, as well as, outside the classroom. He uses his time wisely, completes work as assigned and participates in discussions, while also respecting others opinions.”
Ivy Nulsen, eighth grade: “Ivy comes to school every day with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. In class, Ivy works hard and always puts forth her best effort. Ivy is always willing to help out with any task. She sets a great example to other classmates and is an all-around great student. Congratulations, Ivy! Keep up the good work.”
