The Clopton Board of Education and administration announced the hiring of Dean Streed as the new principal for Clopton High School.
The District said it conducted a thorough search and in-depth interviews. Streed was hired with a unanimous vote of the Board of Education. He was offered a two-year contract and will take over duties on July 1.
Streed grew up in Belvidere, Ill., where he graduated from Belvidere High School in 2006. After two years playing baseball in junior college, he transferred to the University of Missouri- St. Louis to play baseball and to pursue a degree in physical education.
After graduation he accepted a teaching position at Bowling Green High School, where he taught physical education and health, as well as coached softball and baseball for nine years.
Streed currently teaches physical education and health at Winfield High School, where he also coached the Lady Warriors softball team this past season. Recently, he completed his graduate degree in educational leadership through Northwest Missouri State University. Streed, together with his wife, Deaven, and their two children Blayke, 3, and Kacen, 1, are current residents of Clarksville.
“I’m excited to take on this new adventure as principal. I look forward to working with this amazing staff along with a great group of students and continuing the great tradition of excellence here at Clopton,” Streed said.
Incoming Superintendent Dr. Todd Smith said, “I’m thankful to the Board for allowing me to participate in the process. Dean will be a great fit for the district, and I look forward to working with him.”
Interim Superintendent Dr. Elaine Henderson said, “I appreciate being a part of Clopton School District’s process for selecting the high school principal. Dean brings with him the skill set to lead the high school into a successful future.”
