He’s the new high school principal and he wanted to show the students that he stands behind his word.
According to librarian, Julie Colbert, Principal Larry Lagemann made a deal that he would kiss a pig if the school reached its book fair goal. That bill came due on Friday during the high schools field day assembly.
“We did meet our goal of selling $3,600 worth of books in the fall,” said Colbert. “This resulted in the library getting more than $1,500 worth of books too add to the library. Our school believes that reading is important and having a large selection of young adult books is an important way to promote reading.”
Middle School Principal David Koogler made the same promise two months ago. He, too, had to pay up with a pig kiss.
Helping her with the bet payoff was her husband, Roger Colbert. He dawned gloves to reach into the pet carrier from the Feldmann family farm operation.
“Thanks also to the Feldmann family for providing the special pig today for the ‘smooch station,’” Colbert said.
Although reluctant at first, Lagemann came across the gym floor through the student cheers to pay his debt. He laid one big kiss on the pig, and once done, both looked fairly relieved it was over.
“Let’s have a round of applause for Mr. Lagemann for being a good sport in participating in our ‘What would you do for reading,’ promotion,” she said.
After the kiss heard round the barn, the students returned to their field day games.
