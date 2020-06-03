BOWLING GREEN—Five members of the Bowling Green R-I School system were recognized for their years of service to the community and the schools during the Bowling Green School Board meeting last Tuesday.
School Superintendent Matt Frederickson said this has not been a typical year by any means.
“We have not had the culminating sort of opportunities that we typically do, such as the end-of-the-year staff luncheon, which gives us the opportunity to celebrate service,” he said. “Our last day of school kind of came and went, and it felt a lot different especially for those who were retiring after a long and fantastic career.
“We’re very thankful for the service of our retirees,” he added, thanking Jayne Yoder for putting the retirement program together and obtaining the resolutions from state Rep. Jim Hanson.
The board had met in the Bowling Green Middle School all purpose room, so they would have enough room to social distance and be able to hold the retirement ceremony.
First up was Mary Scott, who had 14 years in the school system. Then Dana Skillman, with 20 years. Following her was Kim Hays, who had 11 years in the school, and with the most years was Marion Branstetter, who retired after 43 years of teaching. Closing out the program was Tracy Lewis with 12 years with the school.
“We all do this for the love the kids, and our kids have had some great benefits from the teachers in this room,” Frederickson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.