The Bowling Green School Board voted for version “A” of the school calendar for 2022-2023.
Superintendent Matt Frederickson presented two versions, which were basically the same, except version “A” did not include a spring break and let out school a week earlier then version “B,” which included the spring break.
Frederickson said he received a lot of feedback from the school staff. The majority—66%, he noted, said they preferred version “A.”
“It makes a difference on when we finish the year,” he said.
“We have coordinated our calendar with the PD days (professional development days) of the area schools with four-day weeks,” he said, “so they can work with their teachers in collaborating and learning.”
Frederickson said his recommendation was to accept the “A” version of the calendar.
The board voted in favor of version “A.”
New
construction
The new HVAC system work agreement has been signed and upgrades are planned for the high school and some middle school bathrooms. He said it takes about 18 weeks for the HVAC systems to get delivered, and the bigger units will need a crane to get them on the building’s roof. The current units are about 25 years old and need to be replaced.
Frederickson said he was uncomfortable with the increased numbers the construction company gave him. He noted that he had already budgeted for the costs months ago, and the construction company would have to take some risk. In the end, the bid was rolled back to the original numbers, he said.
There are also plans for some additional roof work for the high school, Frederickson said.
The work on the bathrooms is to make them ADA compliant.
He did add that the school district has until 2024 to spend the ESSER 3 funds.
School Buses
Assistant Superintendent Stephen Hunter said they received approval to buy two more buses. The low bid, he said came in from Midwest Transit, and because they are Volkswagen the new ones will have diesel engines.
The school received bids from three vendors for the buses, but one did not follow the bidding rules, Hunter said.
Costs for school buses have increased in the last six years.
The board voted for the low bid by Midwest Transit.
