Candidates vying for seats on the Bowling Green R-I School Board of Education participated in a question-and-answer session Tuesday last week, providing answers to questions prepared by the Community Teachers Association.
There were four candidates running for three, 3-year positions on the board, and two candidates running for one, 1-year position on the board. Felicia Kroencke introduced the candidates. Running for 3-year terms on the board were Roger Colbert, Bob Kirkpatrick, Tiffany Coleman-Dade and Holly Scherder-Delgman. Running for 1-year terms were Larry Twellman and Stephanie Sellars.
Kroencke said the CPA invited the candidates so that members of the community could learn more about their views on the issues facing the school district.
“Election Day—don’t forget—is April 4,” she reminded the audience.
All the candidates expressed a strong desire to help build on what has already been accomplished over the past five years. They believe the school board and administrators have done an excellent job of making the district’s schools top notch. Earlier in the day, Superintendent Matt Frederickson said he was pleased with the candidates who were running for the school board. He noted that he would like to work with all of them to propel the schools forward.
Colbert was first up to answer the first series of questions: “What has inspired you to run for the Bowling Green R-I School Board? Is there a particular issue that motivates you to serve on the board of education? If you could make any change as soon as elected that would positively impact our students, what would it be and why?”
Colbert said his family is deeply rooted in Pike County and the school district. His grandfather graduated in 1945 and drove a school bus for 18 years. Colbert graduated, as did his children, from the district.
“I started out from my college career being an ag teacher,” he said. He believes education is the great equalizer for students from varying backgrounds. When his Dad died while he was still in high school, Colbert said it was suggested that he drop out and take care of the family farm. “My mother would have none of it,” he said. His teachers and school administrators worked with him, he added, to help him navigate his way to graduation.
“The trajectory of my life was forever changed, because people cared,” he said. It’s because of this he wants to help by being part of the school board and to help improve the lives of the students by giving them the same opportunity he had.
“Education is the springboard that lifts kids past the barrier to higher opportunities and higher success,” he added.
Colbert said he believes that early childhood development is key to improving the community.
“If I could make any changes it would be to ensure that there is a place for every child who is on the waiting list for day care and pre-kindergarten,” he said. Graduation rates, he added, are greatly impacted by early childhood development.
Kirkpatrick said he came to Bowling Green in 1975 as a teacher and a coach and was really impressed with the school leadership.
“There was consistent teaching, good discipline, and teachers who were here for a career,” he said. “I was happy to become part of that.” He spent his first 15 years with the school system. From there he became the director of Pike-Lincoln Tech Center. His children, too, attended school at Bowling Green.
Over the years, however, he noticed that the turnover of teachers and admin staff was high. Not all of those hired, he said, were suited to teaching in rural environments. “They were good people,” he added, “but they didn’t have any intention of staying here.”
He wanted to run for the board to see that change. He, as well as Colbert, have been and currently are on the school board.
“We’ve come a long way,” he said—and in the right direction. He wants to see that continue.
“I’d like to serve my last three years in public service,” Kirkpatrick said. If elected, he’ll be 80 when his three years are up.
Coleman-Dade said that she, too, grew up in the Bowling Green area. Her children attended school here, as well.
Even though she moved away for a time, Coleman-Dade said she moved back to Bowling Green to provide the educational foundation that she had in this school district.
Another reason she came back was to invest in the future of the community through the school and educational system.
“I want to continue to build on the foundation that’s already been established here,” she said. Change can be a good thing, she added. “We can’t be stuck in the mind frame of doing things as we’ve always done them. As times change, things need to change.”
After talking with people in the community, Coleman-Dade said she learned that some felt as though their voices were not being heard.
“It is important to me that those people were heard and seen, as well,” she explained. “I believe that every child deserves to have a cheerleader,” she said.
One of the very first things she would do if elected, she said, is to have bathrooms added by the softball and baseball fields.
“It is really tough for seniors, those who are handicapped and for families with children to make it all the way up to the field house,” Coleman-Dade explained. “Having a facility down there would be truly beneficial.”
She would also like to recruit more minority teachers to the school district. Having a diverse teaching staff, she added, would greatly benefit the students.
Scherder-Delgman is running for her third term on the board and is the current board president. She’s been on the board for six years.
“My motivation for running is exactly the same as it was six years ago,” she said. “I want to do my part to make the Bowling Green School District a financially sound district, that offers every child … a well-rounded education that allows them to be successful.”
She noted that she is proud of the direction the school district is headed.
“I’d love to continue to be part of that,” she said.
She added that she would like to see an expansion in the early childhood center. Additional childcare is something needed in this community, Scherder-Delgman said.
“Studies show that the earlier a child is exposed to education, the earlier they start learning, the better learners they’ll be throughout their lives,” she explained. “I would like to see successful children coming out of our district.”
Even though the district has done a good job of teacher retention, Scherder-Delgman said she would like to keep the emphasis on that. A good work environment goes a long way toward workforce retention, she added. “I’d like to see that as a top priority in our district.”
Twellman said he was appointed to the school board last summer. He wanted to run for the continuation of that term for consistency.
“Consistency is important for the leadership of this school district,” he added. “You can get good things done if you are able to have consistency.”
He agreed with the other candidates on what would be best for the school system and the community. Twellman said he sided with Scherder-Delgman on expanding the early-learning center.
Like most of the candidates, he was in favor of Prop S, which will be on the same ballot April 4. This proposition is a no-tax increase bond issue that would provide the funds needed to continue the improvements at the R-I school campus.
“The bond issue is very important,” he said, “and I’m hopeful we’ll be able to get that passed.”
He also said he wants to work toward the opportunities that are available to the students. Twellman holds a doctorate in education and has worked in the public school system for 31 years.
Sellars said she is a traditionalist, and wants to keep family values at the core of educating the children and in the community.
“I hope to be the voice of reason in these trendy times,” she said. “Too often, I see communities caught up in the next big thing without stopping to see its worth.”
“Traditional family values are the best way I believe to guide our children toward a great and productive future,” she added. Parents, she noted, should not be worried about who is teaching their children or what they’re being taught.
She wants the school system to focus on the things which will help students succeed in the working world.
Sellars said she thought adding career fairs or mock job fairs would be beneficial to reaching those goals.
“It will give the kids that real-world environment to help them where they’re going,” she said, either to college or to a technical school. She added that she knows the school system does offer some of that, but she would like to build on that to give students more opportunities to succeed.
