The Louisiana Rotary Club and the Friends of the Library (FOL) have a long-standing relationship that is mutually beneficial to each group and to the Louisiana Public Library. When Rotarians have a guest speaker at their weekly meetings, the guests are shown appreciation by the donation of a new book in their honor. At a recent Rotary meeting, a check was presented to the FOL for another year’s worth of books.
Pictured accepting the check are Grace Jane Catlett, FOL board member, Julie Stephens, FOL board president, Sue Deines, FOL board secretary and Todd Smith, president of the Louisiana Rotary Club. Photo courtesy Linda Beer
