Reception kicks off MO Beef Kids for Bowling Green R-I schools
The Bowling Green R-I School District held a reception to kickoff the MO Beef Kids program for the district’s schools last week.
“I’m so excited about this program,” said Bowling Green R-I Superintendent Matt Frederickson. So many people have played a part in making this a reality for our schools, he added. The program is designed to increase the amount of locally sourced beef in the diet of children who eat meals provided by the school system.
“Our children will learn about that,” he noted. “We have an educational piece about all the community effort that comes together to make this a reality.”
With some of the problems facing most communities because of supply chain issues, Frederickson said, having locally sourced products makes this program more advantageous to the school system.
Before the meal started, Roger Colbert gave the blessing.
After the meal, Brandelyn Twellman, the director of marketing and communications for the MO Beef program, as well as being a contractor for the program. She and her husband farm in Silex.
“We have beef cattle and row crops,” she said. Twellman said a statistic about how much beef was being served by the nation’s school systems caught her attention.
“Only one in ten school lunches contain beef,” she said. “If you think about a 5-day school week, that means students are receiving beef maybe twice a month on their school lunch tray,” she added. That rate varies by school, she noted. Some might have a higher percentage.
“Some might be even lower, depending on the location,” she said. “As a top beef-producing state, Missouri thought we could do better than one in 10.”
One of the obstacles they faced was price.
“We could not increase the price of school lunches by adding more beef to the lunch tray,” she said. Many students already receive free or reduced priced meals because of the current costs of school meals, she explained.
“The solution came through the power of partnership,” Twellman said. “What MO Beef does is it partners with local businesses, local cattle producers, and bridges that gap between them and their willingness to serve and our school food service, such as OPAA.”
It takes a lot of effort to get beef onto school lunch trays, she noted.
With this support, Twellman said, she understood that the Bowling Green community is passionate about agriculture and sharing that message with students, and it’s passionate about its students.
Information on beef production will also be provided in the classroom, she added.
“We started a fifth grade pasture to plate curriculum series,” she said. It’s a three-step program that starts on the farm and teaches about what happens there and why farmers are so passionate about what they do. From there, the program goes through what happens after the cows leave the farm and go through processing.
It also touches on the byproducts from that processing, she said. One cow hide can be used to make 144 baseballs.
“We also talk about the nutrition component, which is something I’m passionate about,” Twellman said. One serving of beef provides 10 essential nutrients. “We get kids excited about fueling and moving their bodies well,” she added.
Holly Delgman, who is school board vice president, said she took on coordinating the program for the school system because of how supportive the people of this community are.
“Our agricultural community is so strong,” she added. “People are always coming to me and asking, How can I help?, and What can I do?”
She noted that the program has one more spot open for a beef producer. Anyone interested, should contact her directly.
Whitney Ketih, the Opaa Food Service director for Bowling Green, said she wanted to recognize the donors to this year’s program.
“The first cow donated was from Home Bank,” she said. The second donor was Pike County Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers. Another donor was the Peoples Savings Bank. “The remainder of the donated beef is from local producer S&C Becker LLC,” she added
She also thanked Woods Smoked Meats for processing the beef for the program. She also thanked Rick Turner and Holy Delgman.
She noted that if anyone wants to donate to the program, they should contact Delgman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.